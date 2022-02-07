Matthew McConaughey’s Possible Return for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ (Exclusive) Channing Tatum Teases Matthew McConaughey’s Possible Return for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Channing Tatum understands how eager fans are for Matthew McConaughey to return as Dallas in Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Tatum has already begun work on the franchise’s third installment, but says there is still time for McConaughey to return.

“I didn’t know if Matthew would want to do it because he loves what he did in the first movie so much,” the 41-year-old actor tells ET.

“I mean, I’m not criticizing my own or anyone else’s work.”

It was special because he was the star, the movie was about him, and he was the movie.

“I can’t tell you how many times I had to watch the movie because of different edits Steven [Soderbergh] would do, and I’d just fast forward to when he blew the fire, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s a swan song,'” Tatum continues.

In the 2012 film, McConaughey portrayed Dallas, the man in charge of the all-male revue where Tatum’s character, Magic Mike, displayed his dancing skills.

McConaughey did not return for the film’s sequel, Magic Mike XXL, while Tatum did.

Tatum announced in November that he would star in the franchise’s third and final installment, directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolin.

For the first film in the franchise, Carolin and Soderbergh were in charge.

Tatum has already started rehearsing for the latest film.

He says he practices “every day for three hours in a garage in the Valley.”

“We always laugh because if anyone ever came by and looked in the garage to see what we’re doing, I couldn’t even describe what we were doing,” he explains.

Tatum is set to begin filming in London and Italy next month.

“You’re getting 100 on this one,” he says of what fans can expect.

“Let me put it this way: I’m putting everything and the kitchen sink on it because in the first two films, we really had to be honest about the reality of dancing in that world.”

However, it isn’t the best dancing in the world, but it is enjoyable,” he adds.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will premiere on HBO Max exclusively.

