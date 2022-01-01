Matthew McConaughy’s daughter has her first acting role in the film “Sing 2.”

Matthew McConaughy’s daughter gets her first acting role in the film “Sing 2.”

Matthew McConaughey is a popular actor who is known for his laid-back demeanor and endearing Texas drawl.

While McConaughey has been in the acting business for decades, appearing in everything from blockbuster films to limited TV series, another member of the McConaughey family is making waves in the industry.

In a recent late-night interview, McConaughey revealed that his young daughter has her first acting role in the brand-new animated film Sing 2.

Matthew McConaughey plays Buster Moon in the 2016 film Sing, as well as the upcoming sequel Sing 2.

McConaughey isn’t the only member of his family who has a part in Sing 2.

Vida, the actor’s 11-year-old daughter, has a small role in the film as well, as he revealed in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon.

McConaughey told Fallon, “Vida got a couple of lines in Sing 2,” according to People Magazine.

“I mean, it’s the best day of your life if you get to scuba dive in chocolate,” Fallon joked to McConaughey.

Vida McConaughey’s first acting role is as a piglet, and despite McConaughey’s lack of clarification in his interview, it appears that the young girl has inherited her father’s love of acting and entertaining others.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, model Camila Alves, have three children together.

According to Insider, McConaughey and Alves began dating in 2006, and two years later, in July 2008, they welcomed their first child, a boy named Levi.

Vida McConaughey, the couple’s second child, was born in January 2010.

When his daughter was born, McConaughey issued a statement, which included the following:

“‘Vida’ means ‘life,’ and that’s exactly what God gave us this morning… Thanks for all of your well wishes and prayers along the way, another blessed day, we give thanks.”

McConaughey and Alves got engaged in 2011, officially tying the knot.

