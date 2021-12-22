Matthew Morrison, Justin Hartley, Keo Motsepe, and More: Chrishell Stause’s Past Relationships

Matthew Morrison, Justin Hartley, Keo Motsepe, and Other People Chrishell Stause Has Dated

Chrishell Stause’s love life has made headlines since the 2000s, from her high-profile marriage to Justin Hartley to romance rumors on Dancing With the Stars.

When she first started working in Hollywood, the soap star was linked to Matthew Morrison.

In 2007, the couple became engaged, but decided to call it quits before walking down the aisle.

During season 1 of Selling Sunset, Stause made a dig at the Glee star.

“I would want to kill myself if I ended up with the person I was with at 25,” she said to Netflix cameras.

“And, yes, you can look it up on the internet.”

“You were a jerk! Please accept my apologies!”

In her twenties, Stause dated Graham Bunn.

She was nearly offered the role of The Bachelorette in 2008 during a break in their on-again, off-again relationship.

Bunn applied for season 4 of ABC’s series to reclaim Stause, but later learned that DeAnna Pappas had been cast instead.

Stause and Bunn reunited after Pappas eliminated him, but they broke up permanently in 2009.

In 2013, she began dating Hartley, who would later become her husband.

“We got together at a concert and talked the entire night away.”

I drove her home and gave her a call the following day.

Since that time, we haven’t been apart.

“I knew right away and was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go,'” the realtor recalled of their first meeting before the wedding.

“I texted my friend the next day, saying, ‘I found him.'”

Stause and Hartley married in 2017 after four years of dating.

He filed for divorce in November 2019, just over three years later.

On Selling Sunset, the real estate agent claimed she was “blindsided” by their breakup, claiming she found out about his legal action through text messages.

Their divorce was finalized in January 2021, according to Us.

Stause’s star rose in the wake of the Netflix reality series’ success, even though her marriage was over.

She went on to season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, where she became embroiled in rumors about her partner Gleb Savchenko’s divorce from wife Elena Samodanova.

While Samodanova accused Savchenko of having “multiple affairs,” he and Stause both denied having an inappropriate relationship.

“It really irritates me because it’s one of those things where.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Chrishell Stause’s Dating History: Matthew Morrison, Justin Hartley, Keo Motsepe and More