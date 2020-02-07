Matthew Perry Finally Joins Instagram And Lisa Kudrow Couldn’t Be Any Happier

So, no one told us life was gonna be this amazing today.

On Thursday, Matthew Perry officially joined Instagram! Seemingly taking a cue from co-star Jennifer Aniston, the Friends alum made his debut unexpectedly and received the warmest welcome from the I.G. community, including his real-life friend Lisa Kudrow.

Sharing a sweet throwback picture of herself and Perry, The Comeback star and made an incredible Friends reference in her caption: “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram.”

Now going by the handle @mattyperry4, Perry hasn’t posted any pictures yet but does have a rockin’ profile picture and bio. Channeling his inner Chandler Bing, his description reads, “What is this, my Instagram account?” Despite being new to the social media platform, the Go On star has already racked up over 191,000 followers. Keeping things small, he only follows 20 people. Among them are Aniston, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

We can only imagine how epic his inaugural post will be, especially if it’s anything like Aniston’s. For her first Instagram post, The Morning Show star recruited her Friends and shared a selfie of herself, Perry, Kudrow, Cox, Schwimmer and LeBlanc from their recent hangout—and she nearly broke the Internet in the process.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston captioned the post. “HI INSTAGRAM.”

Proving to be a pro at Instagram, the star surpassed the Guinness World Record for the fastest account to reach one million followers in less than 6 hours. As it turns out, the Dumplin‘ star had a fake Instagram account and anonymously tested the waters before making her grand debut.

“Well, it was a stalker account, yes,” she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel. “When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool.”

Now that all of the Friends are on the ‘Gram, does this mean that we’re one step closer to a reunion? Back in October 2019, Aniston revealed that “something” was in the works, but wouldn’t spill the beans on what it was.

“Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So, we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Needless to say, we couldn’t be any more excited!