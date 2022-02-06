Matthew Perry, the star of ‘Friends,’ lost the tip of his middle finger in a bizarre childhood accident.

Matthew Perry, the star of the TV show “Friends,” lost the tip of his middle finger in a bizarre childhood accident.

Matthew Perry is an actor and comedian best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit television show Friends from the 1990s.

Perry had dabbled in television before being cast in Friends, but the show catapulted him to stardom.

Perry is still well-liked by fans worldwide, and he recently reunited with his Friends co-stars for a reunion special.

While much of Perry’s personal life is well-known, even diehard Friends fans may be unaware of one interesting fact about the actor: a childhood injury that the show’s writers were able to incorporate into a fan-favorite episode.

Perry was born in the year 1969 in the United States state of Massachusetts.

Perry was primarily raised by his mother in Ontario, and he showed an early interest in acting.

According to The Things, Perry shut a door on his hand when he was just three years old.

Perry lost the top inch of his middle finger as a result of the horrific incident.

Doctors were able to work wonders on the toddler’s finger, and the injury eventually healed.

Perry’s missing fingertip didn’t stop him from pursuing his dreams of stardom in show business, and he was cast in TV shows like Second Chance in the late 1980s.

Although Perry’s injury may have seemed insignificant at the time, as his celebrity grew, fans began to notice that something was off about his middle finger.

Many fans had noticed that Perry’s middle finger was the same length as his pointer finger by the time he played Chandler Bing in Friends.

According to The Mirror, Friends writers decided to write a special episode in the fifth season to pay homage to Perry’s childhood injury.

Monica and Chandler get into an argument in the episode “The One with All the Thanksgivings,” and Monica drops a knife, severing part of Chandler’s toe.

Chandler is rushed to the hospital in the episode, but his toe cannot be reattached because Monica mixed it up with a baby carrot.

