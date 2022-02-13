Why Maude Apatow, star of “Euphoria,” once referred to her father as a “Hollywood Dick”

Trainwreck director Judd Apatow has two children with his actress wife, Leslie Mann. Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard) calls him “dad.”

Both Apatow daughters appear onscreen in various projects as part of their Hollywood family.

They also seem to share his unique sense of humor, as evidenced by Apatow’s daughter’s description of him as “a Hollywood dick.”

Apatow’s name is likely familiar to anyone who has seen one of his comedic films.

Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Bridesmaids are just a few of his most popular films.

Apatow is a writer and producer who began his career as a comedian before becoming a director.

Judd Apatow opened up about his daughters in a 2017 appearance on Conan.

Maude and Iris, her younger sister, were both teenagers at the time.

Her father made a comment about how unimpressed they were with his jokes.

He also agreed with his daughter’s assessment that he is a “Hollywood dick,” referring to how her father handled making a dinner reservation.

But, as Conan pointed out, the girls’ overarching “disdain” for their A-list father was downright hilarious.

Anyone who has a teenage daughter can probably relate.

The remark about him being a “Hollywood dick” was made at the time.

The Apatow father-daughter relationship has evolved over time.

Maude Apatow has followed in her father’s show business footsteps, despite her childhood dreams of becoming a “child journalist,” according to Today.

She and Iris Apatow both had roles in the films Knocked Up, This is 40, and Funny People.

Maude Apatow continued to work on her father’s projects, such as Girls and King of Staten Island.

Maude Apatow’s portrayal of Lexi Howard resonates with the show’s fan base, and she’s now working on a more dramatic project.

Lexis is a more relatable character for some teenagers watching than Zendaya’s Rue.

She’s always keeping an eye on the drug and sex-filled antics of those around her as an observer.

Despite the snide remark, Judd Apatow is supportive of his daughter’s choice of profession.

After all, he was the one who drew her into it in the first place.

In 2020, he told Variety, “Like any parent, I thought my kids were more fun to watch than anyone else’s.”

“They couldn’t have been funnier or more amusing.”

Maude Apatow played down her improvisational abilities in the same interview.

But there’s her…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.