Maura Higgins puts Curtis Pritchard drama behind her as she sunbathes in white bikini during Greek getaway

MAURA Higgins sunbathes in a white bikini during a Greek getaway.

The former Love Island star, 29, has put the Curtis Pritchard drama behind her as she laps up the Mediterranean sun.

The Irishwoman looked stunning as she relaxed on a sunbed with a refreshing beverage in her left hand.

White was the order of the day as Maura stunned in a cute strapless white bikini, along with a white translucent cover-up for her lower body.

The former ring girl wore a white hairband to keep her beautiful brunette locks together and sported a flashy pair of Chanel sandals and a cream and brown handbag, also from the famous French designer.

Maura donned a necklace, several rings, bracelets on her left hand and a silver watch on her right hand to complete the look.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant posted the snap to Instagram with the simple caption: “In Greece🌴”.

It didn’t take long for Maura’s comment section to start buzzing, which included messages from her 2019 Love Island co-stars Lucie Donlan and Molly-Mae Hague.

Lucie, who is know 2020 Love Islander Luke Mabbott, posted: “Have the best time angel, well deserved 😍.”

Last year’s runner-up Molly wrote: “Can’t wait to squeeze you.”

Fans chimed in as one said: “Have a lovely break queen 👑😘”, while another penned: “So pretty! Hope you have a great time away ❤️❤️❤️”

Maura has it tough recently as Curtis Pritchard’s pals have accused her of launching a “smear campaign” against him after going public with Amber Pierson.

Pictures surfaced this week of the dancer kissing Amber, the same woman who he was accused of cheating on Maura with, which left her ‘humiliated’.

Following the news, Maura tweeted: “The truth always comes out in the end.”

An insider told the MailOnline: “The claims earlier this year that Curtis was with Amber whilst still with Maura were simply a tactical diversion by her to take the heat off the rumours circulating about the close relationship she had with her dance partner Alex.”