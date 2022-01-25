Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ have broken up after a historic engagement.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ have split after a historic engagement.

Maurissa Gun and Riley Christian, stars of Bachelor in Paradise, have called off their engagement.

The couple, who made history on the show by becoming the first black couple to get engaged on a reality TV dating show, announced on Monday that they are “separating ways.”

“We’ve decided to part ways.”

In a statement shared with People, Gunn and Christian said, “We’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

“We appreciate everyone’s love and support so far on our journey, and all we ask is that you respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” they continued.

Gunn and Christian met in the seventh season of the show, and their relationship was documented throughout the summer season.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, both of whom are still together, were also engaged.

While Gunn and Christian’s engagement was a major milestone for the franchise, they had no idea they were making history until they heard about it on social media.

On their Instagram Stories, they both posted a tweet announcing the news.

Christian proposed on the season finale, and he said the milestone was “good for the culture,” so ET caught up with the couple one day later.

“At the end of the day, it all boils down to us.”

“It’s all about our participation,” Christian explained.

“We went on the show in the hopes of finding love,” says one of the contestants.

We discovered it and became engaged.”

“The fact that we have similar facial features is just a bonus, and it’s fantastic,” he added.

“I’m ecstatic for both of us.”

The couple then discussed their plans to meet each other’s families and Gunn’s move from Atlanta to New York, where they will finally be able to live out Christian’s long-held Sunday morning dream, which he shared with his bride-to-be on the finale.

“I always had this vision of just being able to have my family and just be able to relax on a Sunday morning, cook some breakfast, some bacon and eggs,” Christian told ET.

You’ve taken the initiative.

