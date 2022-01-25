Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian, stars of Bachelor in Paradise, have broken up.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian have broken up three months after their engagement was revealed on Bachelor in Paradise’s finale.

Paradise was squandered.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian, who were engaged on the seventh season of ABC dating show Bachelor in Paradise last summer, have broken up.

In a joint statement to People on January, the former couple confirmed their split.

24th.

“We have made the decision to part ways,” the statement read.

“Never in a million years did we think we’d be here, but we’ve reached a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

“We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far on our journey, and all we ask is that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” they added.

They met as BIP contestants and quickly fell in love.

Although Maurissa had sparked a romance with Conner Brennan, a suitor from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, the reality stars became inseparable once Riley arrived at the tropical set in Mexico.

Maurissa and Riley, 32, made history while falling in love.

The attorney proposed to the 25-year-old Atlanta native on the show’s season finale, and the two became the first Black couple in BIP franchise history to get engaged.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, as well as Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, got engaged at the end of the season.

After the BIP season finale aired in October, Gunn wrote on Instagram, “I’m still in shock… 62621.”

“@rileydchristian, I adore you.”

Off-screen, the power couple maintained their romance by visiting Riley’s hometown of Detroit and spending their first Thanksgiving together in Montana with Maurissa’s family.

In December, they posed for a photo in matching pajamas in front of their Christmas tree.

Rumors that the couple had broken up spread after the holidays, when Maurissa deleted all of her fiancé’s post-Paradise photos from Instagram.

In Instagram Story videos, fans began to notice the former patient care coordinator’s gleaming Neil Lane engagement ring was missing.

Maurissa first appeared on The Bachelor in 2020, competing for Peter Weber’s heart, but she was eliminated during the first rose ceremony.

Riley was a contestant on The Bachelorette’s 16th season, which was hosted by Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Because of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian Break Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Christian (@rileydchristian)