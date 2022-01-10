Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian’s Bachelor in Paradise Split: All the Signs: See the Cryptic Messages, and More

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian’s relationship may have hit a snag, and fans are taking notice.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who met in season 7 of the ABC show in 2021, sparked split rumors earlier this month when their social media interactions appeared to change.

While filming the reality TV show in the fall of 2021, Gunn, 25, and Christian, 32, were inseparable.

In fact, their whirlwind romance resulted in one of three season finale proposals, which viewers witnessed in October 2021.

After the finale aired, the New York attorney told Us Weekly exclusively that he knew he’d get down on one knee after the pair’s fantasy suite date.

“I said [during the finale]that I had some things to think about,” Christian said at the time. “I mean, having a family, being engaged is everything that I ever wanted.”

“Of course, I want to take my time and make the decision, but it didn’t take long.”

I considered it.

It was game time once I got it out.”

Gunn, for her part, gushed over their engagement shortly after the romantic moment was broadcast on television.

In October 2021, she captioned a social media video of the couple kissing and cooking breakfast set to Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning,” “I woke up this morning with nothing but tears of happiness.”

“I can’t believe this is how I’ll be spending every Sunday morning for the rest of my life… @rileydchristian, you’ve completely changed my life, and I couldn’t be happier.”

In the months that followed, the couple continued to flaunt their PDA-filled relationship.

In December 2021, they celebrated their first holiday season together in New York City.

On December 25, Christian wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple in matching pajamas in front of the tree, “Merry Christmas to you and yours!”

Gunn also shared a photo of the couple’s holiday celebrations, which included a selfie in front of Rockefeller Center’s giant Christmas tree.

At the time, the former pageant queen wrote on social media, “All I want for Christmas is you.”

The is.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

All the Signs Bachelor in Paradise’s Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian Have Split: See the Cryptic Messages, More