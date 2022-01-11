Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian’s potential breakup has a timeline, according to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ fans.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian’s potential breakup has a timeline for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ fans.

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise ended with a number of engagements, and fans have adored Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian from the start.

The couple clicked right away and built a relationship based on mutual love and respect.

Fans believe they’ve broken up after getting engaged on the show.

So, are Maurissa Gunna and Riley Christian still together? Here’s why fans believe they aren’t, as well as a timeline for their breakup.

While Bachelor in Paradise may not be for everyone, it certainly was for Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian.

While in Paradise, they developed what appeared to be a long-term relationship, and Riley proposed to Maurissa at the season’s end.

After the show, the couple announced their engagement.

Maurissa, according to Bachelor Nation, went to Detroit, Michigan, right after the show ended to meet Riley’s family.

The couple shared a photo of Maurissa and his mother on Instagram. “A quick trip home to take the Queen to meet the Queen!” Riley captioned the photo.

The couple talked about wedding plans in October 2021 as well.

Maurissa told Us Weekly that she was still flying back and forth between Atlanta and New York City to see Riley.

She, on the other hand, was looking forward to moving in with Riley, getting married, and having children.

So, are Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian still together now that Bachelor in Paradise is over? Fans believe they broke up.

Maurissa reportedly deleted a number of Riley photos from her Instagram account, according to Page Six.

Her engagement ring was also missing when she posted a photo of herself in the mirror, which fans noticed.

Maurissa changed her public relationship status as well, according to a fan on Riley’s Instagram.

“Maurissa’s relationship status on Facebook has been changed to single,” a fan wrote.

So, when did the couple possibly break up? Their last Instagram Stories together, according to Reddit users, were on December.

The dates are December 27 and December.

The year is 2021.

Maurissa went to New York to see Riley and left on the 30th.

“After that, it was just tales of her lying in bed with her family or…

