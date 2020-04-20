Max Hollein: “Art reflects the transformation of society and human perseverance”

The steps of the Metropolitan Museum is always a tingling of tourists. The groups of teenagers who come from some school in the Midwest sit on the stone to look at their mobile phones, street artists sweat a tip and in food carts they turn around Moorish skewers and wrap themselves in plastic doggy crumb buns, the worst of New York gastronomic classics.

For weeks, no one has squeezed their thighs to climb the steps and enter the majestic lobby of the most visited museum in the city. Nor last week, when the Met should have been gala to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The coronavirus tsunami has taken everything ahead and left a city unrecognizable. In front of the Met, Fifth Avenue descends without traffic. The hordes of visitors are gone. Only the distant or near siren of the ambulances is heard. On the same sidewalk as the Met, just fifteen blocks to the north, is the entrance to the field hospital that has been erected to relieve patients that Mount Sinai cannot accommodate.

With nearly fifteen thousand dead in New York, a museum running out of birthdays, no MoMA, Guggenheim, or Whitney, no opera, no jazz, no comedy in the Village, no punk in Bushwick, Neither electronics in a Gowanus warehouse seems like a futile concern.

But if New York has a place in the world, it is because it is a cultural engine. The parenthesis caused by the coronavirus – with all activity closed until at least May 15 – is a test for the city.

And, within the Met, it is an exam that Max Hollein (Vienna, 1969), its director, did not have. He became the tenth person to hold office in a century and a half, and landed with the idea of ​​refreshing the institution, with a greater dialogue with contemporary art and with the inclusion of narratives other than the artistic canon. His great letter of introduction is the exhibition “Making the Met”, at the inauguration of which the epidemic crossed.

Hollein attends this newspaper at a key moment in the history of the museum, at the helm of an art liner sailing the uncertain waters of a crisis of uncertain depth and duration. Remember that the museum was founded without having a single piece of art or a building to put it in; that, in World War I, a commissioner from the Arms and Armor department designed a helmet for American soldiers; that in World War II it was not closed, but there was a plan to move the most valuable and fragile objects if the bombs began to fall on New York; that after 9/11 the first thing was an exhibition in tribute to the city’s firefighters; and that now this crisis will pass: “The Met is a strong institution and we will resist.”

How to celebrate such a special date for the museum in the midst of this tragedy?

Given the current situation, we are not focused on the anniversary, but on what we can do for New York City and the global community with our online and social media programming. The celebrations, which were scheduled for last Monday and June, move to fall, as soon as the time is right.

There was a lot of anticipation for “Making the Met.” When will it be held?

The anniversary exhibition was almost installed when we closed. It will open when the museum reopens and will last until January 2021. The content will not change, but of course it will find new meanings. It is an exhibition that fits perfectly into this moment, as it portrays the history of the Met since its foundation and shows how the museum has survived moments of uncertainty and has shown strength.

The Gerhard Richter retrospective was only open for a few days. Will it be rescheduled? Are other exposures at risk?

We expect Richter’s exposure to be short after the reopening, but it is not confirmed. As for scheduling, we are in the midst of a complex process of calendar changes for exhibitions and events, cascading our planning for the coming years, just as it is happening to other institutions.

A field hospital is now installed near the museum in the heart of Central Park. In light of the epidemic, is the role of a museum less relevant or even more necessary for society?

We have thought very carefully about the role of the Met at a time like this, and the world we will meet when this painful crisis is over. In art we see societies transformed by what happens in the world and how humanity has persevered. Those expressions of hope and inspiration are especially powerful today, and I think they will be even more so when we appear in an inevitably altered world. The Met will be more welcome than ever when this crisis is over.

What will be the economic impact of the epidemic on the Met?

The temporary closure of the museum, which we believe will last at least until July, affects almost all of our programming and plans, and the long-term impact will be felt in many ways, too. Our current forecast is that it will cost 100 million dollars, 60 million only until the end of June. There is no ticket revenue, store and restaurant sales, no events, and our fundraising efforts have been disrupted.

What will the museum visitor experience be like when it reopens?

When we do it will undoubtedly be in different circumstances. Furthermore, we are aware that the number of visitors will be greatly reduced for a long time. There will also be a restriction on how many people can enter the Met. In addition, normally more than 30 percent of our visitors are foreigners, and global tourism will recover slowly in the coming months. We will have an audience with a different composition. That may also mean a change in our programming, with more emphasis on the collection and less on exhibits with expensive loans. We will have to be agile and creative, thinking about what interesting experiences we can offer our local visitors from our collection.

At Boston’s MFA, another bleak 150th birthday

Four hours north of New York, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) was barely able to celebrate its 150th anniversary. It was in early February, when the epidemic had already reached the United States. (The first case detected was on January 20), but nobody expected it to paralyze the country a few weeks later.

The MFA and the Met are one more chapter of the rivalry between Boston and New York, the same that they maintained in the construction of their first subway line (Boston won) or that is still lived with ferocity between their two main baseball teams, the Red Sox and the Yankees.

The MFA was founded a couple of months before the Met, but with the same objective: to dignify the strength of an emerging economic and military power, but which was an artistic wasteland. The families of the new industrial empires of both cities returned from their trips to Europe loaded with art to fill that gap. And with the ambition to overcome the rival. The competition was won by the Met, the great museum of the world’s financial and cultural capital, but the MFA has remained a powerful institution, with the country’s second-largest art collection.

Although the epicenter of the coronavirus in the USA is in New York, the MFA has also been a victim of confinement that affects most of the country. In its 150th anniversary year, it has had to lay off nearly half of its 750 employees from the beginning of April to the end of June and estimates that it will suffer losses of $ 14 million this year. .