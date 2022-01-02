Max Julien has died at the age of 88, and his wife discovered his body on his birthday.

“During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest, and straightforward,” they said in a statement.

Both professionally and personally, he would live and speak his own truth.

He was regarded as a one-of-a-kind’man among men.'”

Comic book writer and producer David F Walker was the first to report the news.

“Max Julien Jan,” he wrote.

I first met Max in 1996, on January 1, 2022.

He was a wonderful person with whom I had many wonderful discussions.

He was brilliant, hilarious, and charismatic all at the same time…

“Rest in peace.”

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Julien was best known for his role as Goldie in The Mack, but he also had a long list of successful television shows and films under his belt.

Thomasine andamp; Bushrod, Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, and Cleopatra Jones all featured the actress.