Maya Angelou: who was she, and where did she come from?

Maya Angelou, an American poet and civil rights activist, was well-known for her books and activism during the civil rights movement.

The actress died in 2014, but she is still making history as the face of a new US quarter.

Angelou was an American poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist who was born on April 4, 1928.

She published a number of works before her death, including seven autobiographies, three collections of essays, and several collections of poetry.

She is well-known for her pioneering autobiographical writing style, which frequently advocated for the rights of women and young people.

Angelou died on May 28, 2014, at the age of 86. She is survived by her grandson, Colin Ashanti Murphy-Johnson, and her son, Guy Johnson, 77, who is also a writer.

On January 10, 2022, Angelou made history when the United States Mint announced the release of a new quarter featuring her, making her the first Black woman to be featured on a coin.

This coin is the first in the American Women Quarters Program, which is expected to include prominent women in American history between 2022 and 2025.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at the time that “every time we redesign our currency, we have the opportunity to say something about our country — what we value, and how we’ve progressed as a society.”

“I’m incredibly proud that these coins honor some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”

Other tributes are expected to be paid to Sally Ride, a former astronaut who made history as the first American woman in space, Anna May Wong, an Asian American actress, Nina Otero-Warren, a suffragette and politician, and Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s leader.

Among Angelou’s most famous works are:

She has received numerous awards and honorary degrees over the years as a result of her efforts.

Angelou has also won the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album three times, in 1994, 1996, and 2003.

