Maya Jama, a TV host, is engaged to Ben Simmons, a basketball player from the United States, after only seven months of dating.

After only seven months of dating, TV host Maya Jama is secretly engaged to US basketball player Ben Simmons.

Simmons, an NBA player, proposed over the holidays, but the couple kept the news to themselves, only telling close family and friends.

Maya, 27, started dating Australian Simmons, 25, in May and fell in love with him during trips to the United States.

She spent Christmas with the Philadelphia 76ers’ star in Moorestown, New Jersey, at his £3.7 million mansion.

Now that Simmons’ future with the Sixers is uncertain, Maya, from Bristol, is ready to relocate to the United States permanently to be with him in a new city.

Simmons purchased a £15 million home in Los Angeles in July, so it’s possible they’ll relocate.

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her,” a source close to the couple said, confirming the engagement.

The day before he proposed, he purchased the ring on Jewelers’ Row in Philadelphia’s diamond district.

“He picked out the ring himself, convinced he knew exactly what she wanted.

They’re both overjoyed because Maya said yes.”

Ben was ecstatic, but they decided to keep the news to themselves and only tell their closest friends and family.

“Maya flew to New Jersey for Christmas and is still there.”

“They announced their engagement at a small family gathering last weekend.”

Simmons, who dated Kendall Jenner, 26, and Maya, who dated rapper Stormzy, 28, have matching tattoos to commemorate their relationship.

In an Instagram post, the tattoo artist who did the work revealed that Simmons has a fiancée.

“Honored and humbled to have gotten this opportunity to tattoo my boy @bensimmons and his fiancée,” Philly Joe, who owns a tattoo studio in Pennsylvania, wrote in the post, which was quickly deleted.

Ben was smitten by Maya’s beauty and fell in love with her almost immediately.

“He brags to his friends about how much he admires her for having her own career and how much he admires her British accent.”