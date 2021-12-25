Maya Vander of Selling Sunset posts a family photo during the ‘difficult’ Christmas season, just days after giving birth to a stillborn son.

Maya Vander of Selling Sunset posts a family photo during a ‘difficult’ Christmas just days after giving birth to a stillborn son.

Maya Vander and her family are still trying to put their lives back together after a stillbirth, so this Christmas is bittersweet for them.

The reality star shared a happy family photo on Instagram, but admitted there isn’t much joy this holiday season after the devastating loss.

“This is not the Christmas Eve I had envisioned,” she captioned a photo of herself and her husband, David Miller, holding their one-year-old daughter Ella Madison and two-year-old son Aiden, on Instagram.

“This was the day Mason was supposed to join us at home.”

“It’s been two weeks since my child passed away.

I’m smiling in the photo, but believe me when I say it’s been a challenge.

Maya, 39, says she’s never had a loss like this before.

“We’re taking things one day at a time and doing our best for the kids,” says the family.

Thank you so much for all of your kind words and messages.

We are grateful for our children and have faith that everything will work out.

“I want to wish all of you a joyous holiday season, and I hope and believe that the rainbow will appear after the storm.”

In the comments section, friends and family from Selling Sunset and beyond all expressed their love and encouragement.

“You are so loved,” Chrishell Stause said.

I’m wishing you and your family many rainbows.”

Davina Potratz added: Happy Holidays!! Love you so much!!

“Love you, my beautiful Mayan,” Vanessa Villela wrote.

I’m sending a big hug to you!!!!

Maya revealed her heartbreaking loss on Instagram earlier this month, writing: “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life.

At 38 weeks, my pregnancy ended in a stillbirth.

I’d heard about it before, but I never imagined I’d be a part of it.

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to take home a memory box… This is something I would never wish on anyone.”

“What started out as a routine weekly checkup turned into a nightmare I never expected to experience.

“Because I talk about my pregnancies on the show, I knew I’d have to post about it to avoid the “when are you due?” question.

“Baby Mason, you’ll always be in our hearts.”

The Netflix star also included a photo of a memory box in the post to honor her late baby boy.

The TV star is also a mother to Ella Madison, a one-year-old daughter, and Aiden, a two-year-old son who was featured in the season two premiere episode.

Maya had mentioned earlier in the series that she was having difficulty conceiving, and…

