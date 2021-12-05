Maya Vander of Selling Sunset was disappointed that the storyline remained stuck to the Peter Cornell drama –

Maya Vander wishes Season 4 of Selling Sunset had focused more on real estate drama and less on the Peter Cornell saga.

Christine Quinn and newcomer Emma Hernan had an engagement to Cornell at one point in their lives, and the storyline in One Selling Sunset Season 4 followed the fallout between them.

Vander recently stated that she and other agents would have preferred to see more about their business rather than personal life drama from years ago.

“I honestly didn’t understand why everyone was so invested in this,” she said of the Cornell storyline.

“I understand, Christine claimed to be engaged.

Everyone assumes she isn’t who she claims to be.

I was in Miami at the time she announced her engagement.

As a result, I’m not really sure what happened.”

“However, it’s interesting because Christine is now married and has a child,” she explained.

“I mean, who cares if it happened five years ago? But production was hell-bent on that storyline, and I guess it irritated some people, including Mary [Fitzgerald] and Heather [Young].”

“And it kind of took off,” Vander added, “like the conversation one after another about this whole topic.”

“Which is where I get it.

It’s amusing and juicy to see who is telling the truth and who is not.”

“However, what about real estate?” she inquired.

“I always tell people that real estate is full of drama.

So, to be honest, I was a little disappointed when season four came out and it was literally all about that.

And I have the impression that everyone in the cast, including myself, is experiencing the same thing.

Christine is one of them.

“I was obviously trying to stay as neutral as possible,” she explained.

“I work full-time in real estate, so I’m not one for drama.”

First and foremost, you must exercise extreme caution when choosing a side and expressing your opinion.

It’s also about my agent’s credibility.”

Christine Quinn may be the bad guy in Selling Sunset, but she’s a reality TV star. pic.twitter.com8srzid7BIQ

Everything We Know About Peter Cornell, Christine Quinn, and Emma Hernan’s Ex-Boyfriend From ‘Selling Sunset’

She also claimed that some of the squabble was cut.

“So I went there and said a few more things, but obviously…”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Christine Quinn might but the villain of Selling Sunset, but she is definitely reality TV gold. pic.twitter.com/8srzid7BIQ — Netflix (@netflix) December 2, 2021