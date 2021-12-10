Maya Vander Reacts to ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Shade on ‘Selling Sunset’: ‘No Doubt That Our Show Is More Successful’ (Exclusive)

Maya Vander Responds to ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Shade on ‘Selling Sunset’: ‘No Doubt That Our Show Is More Successful’ (Exclusive)

Maya Vander is well aware of the ongoing smear campaign launched by the Million Dollar Listing brokers against Selling Sunset.

While some Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles brokers joked that the Selling Sunset agents aren’t real or “candy for Netflix,” Vander is unconcerned.

When asked about the color, she chuckled and said she enjoys Million Dollar Listing.

She did, however, point out that drama on Selling Sunset is a major ratings driver.

And the cast is well aware that their show is a hit.

“Look, I like MDL,” she explained.

“I haven’t seen the most recent season, but I enjoy the show due to the real estate.”

And do I wish our show was more like MDL with its real estate drama? Yes, but if I look at what has been very successful and watched, it’s our show.”

“You can see that from our social media followers,” she added.

“There’s no doubt that our show is more successful than MDL, and I have a lot of respect for all of the guys and, of course, the ladies at MDL, including Tracy [Tutor].”

I’ve been in real estate for ten years, but I’m not based in LA full-time, and the majority of my businesses are located here [in Miami].

“So people can look me up on Google and look at those transactions, and I have nothing to be ashamed of,” she explained.

“But yeah, when I first joined Selling Sunset and we started filming, I thought it was going to be like MDL, with women empowerment in real estate and killing it.”

She added, “And we do film [real estate deals].”

“However, it’s as if she said this and that,” says the narrator.

And the audience adores it.

Because, you know, we’re like, what, second in whatever in the United States or on Netflix? So, you know, I respect Tracy and the other people.

But our show is so popular, and people love watching sexy girls fight in a nice open house.”

“So, when I lived in LA for a while, I used to go to broker’s opens.”

Every open house was something I used to go to.

I did a deal with Josh and Matt [Altman] a long time ago,” she recalled.

“Tracy, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen…

