While grieving for her stillborn son, Maya Vander, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ admits that Christmas Eve was “not what I had envisioned.”

As she grieves for her stillborn son, Maya Vander, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ admits that Christmas Eve was “not what I had envisioned.”

While the holiday season is often associated with joy, it can also elicit negative emotions in those who are grieving.

Sunset’s current seller, Maya Vander, and her family are mourning the loss of a baby.

Vander expressed her surprise at being able to celebrate Christmas in such a unique way.

December was the month in question.

Vander, who is ten years old, used Instagram to share a photo of baby clothes.

The real estate agent stated in the listing description that she had recently given birth to a stillborn baby at 38 weeks of pregnancy.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life,” she said.

“I gave birth to a stillborn child at the age of 38 weeks.”

I’d heard about it before, but I never expected to be one of the statistics.

I get to take home a memory box instead of a baby…

I would never wish something like this on anyone.

What was supposed to be a routine weekly checkup turned into a nightmare I hadn’t anticipated.”

At the end of the post, the Israeli native wrote, “You will always be in our hearts, baby Mason.”

Later, she told E! News that she and Dave decided to have Mason’s autopsy done in order to “get some answers,” but that the results could take “30 to 45 days.”

Maya Vander, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ reveals she had a stillbirth, calling it the “hardest day of my life.”

‘Selling Sunset’: Maya Vander on ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Shade: ‘No Doubt That Our Show Is More Successful’ (Exclusive)

Vander and her family are getting ready to celebrate Christmas just a few weeks after her traumatic birth.

The holiday season, on the other hand, does not appear to be as happy as she had hoped.

Her husband, Dave, and two children, Aiden (born 2019) and Elle (born 2020), make up her family.

“This is not the Christmas Eve I had envisioned,” Vander wrote on Instagram.

“Today would have been Mason’s day to come home and join us.”

For the past two weeks, I have been without my child.

In the photo, I’m smiling, but believe me when I say it hasn’t been easy.

This is the first time I’ve ever felt so sad.”

“We’re taking it one day at a time and doing our best for the kids,” she added.

Thank you so much for your thoughtful remarks and messages.

We appreciate our children and recognize that…

Infosurhoy’s entertainment news is brief.

Maya Vander, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ says she had a stillbirth: ‘Hardest day of my life’https://t.co/Kj4s09eXpX

December 10, 2021 — Fox News (@FoxNews)

Maya Vander of Selling Sunset discusses her “tough” Christmas following a stillbirth https://t.co/aU6Nw2hD41

December 25, 2021 — E! News (@enews)

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https