Maya’s Uncle Is a Marvel Villain in Hawkeye Episode 3

After capturing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) at the end of Episode 2, “Hide and Seek,” Wednesday’s “Echoes” introduces Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Enter Echo, a deaf fighter and the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, which is at the heart of a growing criminal conspiracy.

She wants to know more about Ronin, the masked ninja who killed her father during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame while wiping out the Tracksuits at Fat Man Auto Repair (hint!).

In a flashback to 2007, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon) instructs Maya (Darnell Besaw) on how to jump “between two worlds” simply by watching.

Maya gains strength at a karate academy before meeting her unseen “Uncle,” a large man who chuckles as he gently brushes her cheek.

Clint and Kate manage to elude the tracksuit-clad gangsters on the hunt for Ronin’s true identity 17 years later.

Maya’s right-hand man, Kazi (Fra Fee), cautions her against her all-or-nothing pursuit of Ronin, the criminal underworld scourge Clint claims was killed by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Kazi signs to Maya, “I just hope Uncle doesn’t find out.”

“He wouldn’t be satisfied.”

Clint tells Kate, “They started small, but grew,” when Kate inquires about the Tracksuits’ feud with the masked murderer Ronin.

Or at the very least, the guy at the top, who will go to any length to expand the company.”

“You don’t want to mess with someone above Maya,” Clint warns.

Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the Kingpin of Crime in Marvel’s Daredevil, could be this unnamed and unseen major player in the criminal underworld.

Maya is Fisk’s adopted daughter-turned-enemy in the Marvel comic books, where she goes by the names Echo and Ronin after her mob enforcer father dies.

“Maya Lopez, on the other hand, is a nice girl.

When asked about rumors that D’Onofrio would reprise his Daredevil role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook, “She’s such a badass in the comics, and we wanted to make sure that was portrayed as well.”

“I can’t say too much about how she’s woven into the story.”

It’s not something I’d like to do…

