‘Maybe I Hallucinated That,’ Julia Roberts Laughs At George Clooney’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Appearance.

‘Maybe I Hallucinated That,’ Julia Roberts Laughs Off George Clooney’s Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Julia Roberts unexpectedly rolled into the shot during George Clooney’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! George Clooney’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! took a funny turn when Julia Roberts unexpectedly rolled into the shot.

On Thursday, December 16, Clooney, 60, was promoting his upcoming film The Tender Bar with costar Daniel Ranieri when Roberts, 54, quietly joined her friend.

The Pretty Woman star wore sunglasses as she sat next to the Academy Award winner and watched the virtual interview.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow,

When Roberts appeared on the screen, Jimmy Kimmel exclaimed, “Holy moly.”

“George, I’m not sure if you know, but there’s a woman sitting next to you.”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, man,” Clooney joked, before adding, “Maybe I hallucinated that.” The television host, 54, played along, saying, “Maybe I hallucinated that.”

“However, it appeared to be Julia Roberts.”

Roberts and Clooney have collaborated on several projects before, including the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which they are currently filming.

Ocean’s Eleven, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, August: Osage County, and Money Monster are among the films in which the two have appeared.

During an interview with E! News in May 2015, the Descendants star gushed about getting to work with Roberts, saying, “We’ve been really good friends for a really long time, and I just adore her.”

For her part, the Eat, Pray, Love actress stated that her relationship with Clooney changed while they were filming Ocean’s Twelve in 2004.

Roberts recalled being teased by her co-stars, including Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, until she revealed she was pregnant at the time.

“I remember walking down this path pregnant with Phinn and Hazel and turning the corner at George’s house, and all the boys were sitting at the table having lunch,” Roberts, who is married to Danny Moder and has three children, told Allure in 2015.

“Oh, come sit down,” they said. “I wasn’t allowed to walk the stairs.”

“It was such a sweet shift in our relationships because it had been all pranks and teasing each other before,” she continued.

And now that I’m pregnant, it’s as simple as pulling out my chair and asking, “Are you feeling OK? You look a little peaked.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Julia Roberts Hilariously Crashes George Clooney’s Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: ‘Maybe I Hallucinated That’