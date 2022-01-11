Mayim Bialik Admits This Aspect of ‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Her Feel ‘Stupidest’

Mayim Bialik Admitted That This Aspect of ‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Her Feel ‘Stupidest’

Mayim Bialik, who hosts the classic answer-and-question game show Jeopardy!, has expressed her delight in hosting the show.

Despite having a Ph.D. in neuroscience, the actor recently admitted that she doesn’t feel very smart when she’s working with the show’s writers.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the actor said that while late host Alex Trebek made hosting the quiz show look easy, it’s not.

Not in the least.

“These have been long days,” she admitted.

“These are not easy days… You have to think quickly; you have to pronounce words in the Navajo language, which I had never done before.”

The names of Africa’s lakes are being learned.

I’m being asked to literally squeeze my brain.

It’s a difficult job.

But I sensed something very special there that I can’t put my finger on.”

Every day, five games are filmed, according to Bialik, who added, “It’s my job to be as seamless as possible and not be noticeable.”

That’s the kind of job this is, whether it’s the pattern on my blazer or the number of mistakes I make that we have to pick up for.”

Bialik’s neuroscience degree is a dazzling fun fact in her appearances on programs, whether talk shows or podcasts.

She’ll be the first to admit that having it doesn’t always make her feel smarter, particularly in the show’s writers’ room, which, she told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime show, is an eye-opening experience in and of itself.

“Sit in the writers’ room of Jeopardy! Because I mean, I crawl in like, ‘Good morning, everyone, Igor is here,'” she joked.

Still, she added, hosting Jeopardy! is “very fun” and “very fast-paced.”

All day, someone is whispering in my ear.

Which is insane in and of itself.”

Get your brackets ready for the Primetime @Jeopardy! National College Championship, airing Tuesday, February 8 on @ABCNetwork and streaming on Hulu. Join me, your host, as 36 undergrads compete for (dollar)250,000.

(hashtag)JeopardyCollegeChampionshippic.twitter.comixwuryi8hC (hashtag)JeopardyCollegeChampionship

Bialik and fellow host Ken Jennings were announced as co-hosts for the current season of the game show in December.

