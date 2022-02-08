Mayim Bialik Disclosed She Didn’t Grow Up Watching ‘Jeopardy!’ — ‘That Wasn’t Our Thing’

Mayim Bialik, the host of Jeopardy!, recently admitted that her family was not a big fan of the game show when she was a kid.

Her mother had never seen the quiz show before her daughter took over as host, she told daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson.

Bialik had this to say about it.

The Big Bang Theory star told USA Today that she agreed to serve as a guest host on the quiz show after longtime host Alex Trebek died, because she wanted to honor his memory and legacy.

Bialik said, “I was terrified.”

“You can’t even pretend to fill Alex’s shoes.”

On that stage, everyone seems to be holding their energy in some way.

You can still feel him there, and I think all I wanted to do was take that podium quietly and humbly.”

However, Bialik is the first to admit that being a guest host for two days in 2021 was not something she had anticipated.

“Every episode moves at such a fast pace, and your job as host is to make sure you don’t make any mistakes, which means you shouldn’t read the clue and then re-read it if you make a mistake,” she explained.

“It’s a finely tuned and well-oiled machine.”

“I was nervous the entire time, but it was nervous excitement, and it felt more natural once I got into a rhythm.”

The former Blossom star got candid with Clarkson on her talk show about how her family didn’t watch Jeopardy! growing up.

She explained, “My parents were documentary filmmakers, public school teachers, super Bohemians.”

“We didn’t watch Jeopardy!

This is something I’ve made very clear.

I didn’t want the American public to think, ‘Oh, I claimed to have grown up…,’ because that wasn’t our thing.”

“Other things were our thing,” she added, “but [watching Jeopardy!]was not a thing.” When she first started guest-hosting the quiz show, her mother sent her a “string of texts” clearly confused about how the game works.

“‘Why is everything asked in the form of a question?'” she remembered her mother asking.

“And why didn’t I respond to her? ‘Because that’s Jeopardy!, mom!”

Bialik will host the upcoming National College Championship games, which will be broadcast on primetime for the first time.

The games will be aired in hour-long segments…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.