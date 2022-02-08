Mayim Bialik, host of “Jeopardy!” discusses the various “vibes” that National College Championship players bring to the game.

Mayim Bialik, host of “Jeopardy!” talks about the different “vibes” that National College Championship players bring to the game.

Mayim Bialik, the new host of Jeopardy!’s National College Championship, is ecstatic.

While the regular Jeopardy! contestants are amazing, the Call Me Kat actor has stated that working with this age group was “definitely fun.”

Working on the hour-long games with younger players was refreshing, according to the quiz show host.

“I don’t want to say that the adults we have on Jeopardy! aren’t friendly with each other,” Bialik diplomatically said when asked by ABC News (video below) what she found most surprising about the contestants. “But the sense of camaraderie with a group of people in their late teens, right around 20, is just very different.”

“They’re just hanging out and snapchatting.”

I don’t mean to come across as elderly, but people seem to enjoy talking on their phones during breaks.

It’s just a different energy.”

She went on to say that because she has teenage children at home, adapting to the younger players wasn’t too difficult.

“I have a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, so it felt like, ‘I sort of get what this vibe is,'” she said of relating to the collegiate contestants, adding, “I think they still saw me as just an old person.”

When Mayim Bialik was named co-host of Jeopardy! in 2021, it was revealed that one of her responsibilities would be “hosting new versions of Jeopardy!” It was unclear exactly what that meant at the time, but we now know one of those “new versions” is the show’s National College Championship.

The “collegiate competition,” as Jeopardy! describes it, will feature “36 of America’s sharpest undergrads” from Louisiana State University, Spelman College, Clemson University, Kennesaw State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and New York University, among other colleges and universities.

“[I]t’s… a really beautiful representation of this country,” the host recently told Variety. “Kids from all backgrounds and different shapes, sizes, colors, and sexual orientations from Ivy Leagues, public colleges, and historically Black colleges.”

The championship’s contestants will compete for a (dollar)250,000 grand prize, with second and third place players receiving (dollar)100,000 and (dollar)50,000, respectively, at 8 p.m.

