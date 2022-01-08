Mayim Bialik jokes that in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Writer’s Room, she felt the most’stupid.’

Mayim Bialik jokes that she was the most’stupid’ writer in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Writer’s Room.

Mayim Bialik opens up about what it’s like to work in the Jeopardy! writer’s room.

On Friday, the 46-year-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous talk show, and the two bonded over how watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel “stupid,” with Clarkson joked that getting one answer correct would make her feel “solid.”

Then Bialik outdid herself.

“Sit in the writer’s room if you want to feel the most stupid,” Bialik joked, as she dragged her feet into the room.

Bialik, who has a doctorate in neuroscience from UCLA, also talked about her time as a guest host.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Bialik, whose Call Me Kat season 2 premiere will feature a Blossom reunion on Sunday.

“It’s frantic, to say the least.

On a daily basis, we shoot five episodes.

“There’s someone in my ear telling me things all day, which is its own kind of madness,” Bialik said of the writers.

“I don’t understand it,” Bialik said, stunned. “I mean, these people have such beautiful knowledge.”

After Clarkson asked if Bialik’s teenage son, Miles, was the one who encouraged her to guest host, they got right down to business.

Bialik confirmed it, then said she contacted her agent to make it happen.

After Mike Richards, the show’s former executive producer who was initially named as Alex Trebek’s successor, stepped down after apologizing for past sexist comments, Bialik and Ken Jennings are hosting the show until the end of the calendar year.

The show is currently riding a high-octane wave, thanks to Amy Schneider’s incredible run of 28 consecutive wins and (dollar)1,019,600 in total earnings.

Schneider is the fifth contestant to earn a million dollars on the show, and only the fourth to do so during regular season.

