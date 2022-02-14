Mayim Bialik of ‘Jeopardy!’ says the National College Championship is the ‘March Madness’ of the quiz show.

Mayim Bialik of ‘Jeopardy!’ says the National College Championship is the quiz show’s “March Madness.”

The National College Championship, hosted by Mayim Bialik, is Jeopardy!’s first primetime programming.

Three dozen of the brightest college and university students compete for a chance to win a grand prize of (dollar)250,000 and the title of national college Jeopardy! champion.

The host, Bialik, compared the competition to another popular undergrad competition, March Madness in college basketball.

The University of Texas at Austin, Kennesaw State University, the College of William and Mary, the California Institute of Technology, and many other universities have participated in Jeopardy!’s National College Championship.

It also brought a distinct energy to the Alex Trebek Stage, according to Bialik.

“I think having young people — or kids, as I refer to them because my kids are around their age — brings a different energy to Jeopardy!” Bialik told Variety.

“That’ll be a lot of fun for us.”

Although Jeopardy! is always entertaining, there’s something special about 36 college students bouncing around on their phones and being their adorable, generational selves.

… But it’s also a really lovely representation of this country, with kids of all backgrounds, sizes, colors, and sexual orientations from Ivy Leagues, public colleges, and historically black colleges.”

It’s easy to see why the former Blossom star sees a lot of college basketball-likeness in the primetime college quiz shows, with their player brackets, single-elimination approach, and players from all over the country.

“This is our Jeopardy! version of March Madness,” Bialik told ABC Audio.

However, there are three contestants in each game, not two.

We start with 36 and work our way down to three.”

Some of the categories for this demographic are “a little peppier, a little spicier,” according to Bialik in an interview with Variety. What the clues aren’t is any easier, keeping the rigor expected from the iconic game show.

“That is far beyond my pay grade!” Bialik joked when asked by ABC News how the difficulty level for the championship game clues was determined.

That is up to our researchers and writers, and there is, there is…

