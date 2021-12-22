Mayim Bialik of The Big Bang Theory had a very different look before her breakout role on the popular sitcom.

Mayim Bialik of The Big Bang Theory had a very different appearance prior to her breakout role on the hit sitcom.

Mayim Bialik was virtually unrecognizable prior to her appearance on The Big Bang Theory.

Mayim is best known for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler, Sheldon Cooper’s wife and neurobiologist, on The Big Bang Theory, but how did she get to where she is now?

Mayim, now 46, has built a successful career and has undergone a dramatic transformation since her younger years.

Mayim began her career in the film industry at a young age, and she explained that her love of acting began when she was a child, when she performed in school plays.

Her big break came in 1990, when she was cast as the lead in Blossom.

Mayim’s role was her first and last for several years, as she chose to devote all of her time and effort to her studies.

She became a mother after completing her doctorate in neuroscience, but Bialik decided to return to acting soon after.

As luck would have it, The Big Bang Theory was looking for a neuroscientist, so she jumped at the opportunity.

“I auditioned with five other actresses – none of whom were neuroscientists – who were really talented and many of whom I knew,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

Mayim was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for her outstanding performances on the popular CBS sitcom.

However, the actress was involved in a devastating car accident and suffered a horrific hand injury just one month later.

Mayim made an appearance at the Emmy Awards a month later, decked out in a bejeweled ensemble.

Despite having experienced such a traumatic event, she maintained her sense of humour and returned to work immediately.

“It’s a testament to how much I love my job,” she said, adding that her co-star and friend Melissa Rauch, who has also undergone a remarkable transformation, was a huge help.