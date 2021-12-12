McDonald’s New Pizza Creation Could Be a Huge Hit

McDonald’s used to sell pizza, and many people liked it because it was a quick and inexpensive alternative to other pizza joints.

The McPizza became popular in the early 1990s, spreading to 500 locations before disappearing before the year 2000.

According to a fan wiki, it’s currently only available at one McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida, but that could change soon with the restaurant’s latest pizza creation.

Purchase a plane ticket to Indonesia to sample the Taste of Italy menu as well as the new Pizza Pie.

Pizza sauce, cheese, peppers, and mushroom replace the apple filling in the traditional McDonald’s pie crust.

“But that’s just a Hot Pocket,” you might think. Hold your tongue and stay away from branded intellectual property.

The McDonald’s Pizza Pie comes with a handy sleeve to keep your hands from actually touching the crust and possibly sliding out of your hand and onto the ground in a tragic scene.

The McDonald’s Pizza Pie is part of a larger Italian menu that includes classics with a Taste of Italy spin.

A Beef Alfredo Burger, which consists of a beef patty, Alfredo sauce, cheese, scrambled eggs, and a sesame seed bun, is included.

A crispy chicken thigh topped with Alfredo sauce, chili sauce, and lettuce on a sesame seed bun is the McSpicy Alfredo Burger.

The Tiramisu Iced Coffee and Iced Coffee Float, as well as a Tiramisu McFlurry, are some of the sweet treats available.

There’s also a McDonald’s version of the Italian Cream Soda, which combines strawberry, lemon, and coconut gel into a single drink with ice cream.

I’m not sure why it’s only in Indonesia, but it appears that the workers there are up to the task.

In the United States, our holiday menu includes standard McDonald’s items infused with Mariah Carey to give away freebies via the app.

The BTS meal, along with its special sauce options, was the restaurant’s most recent special menu offering.

In addition, in comparison to other countries, McDonald’s in the United States is lacking.

It’s a letdown.”

