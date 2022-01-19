McKenzie Westmore Says ‘Passions’ Series Finale Was ‘Weirdly’ Good

McKenzie Westmore Says the ‘Passions’ Series Finale Was ‘Weirdly’ Good

McKenzie Westmore, who plays Sheridan Crane on the NBC soap opera Passions, has a devoted following.

Sheridan is a main character on the show, and her romance with Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald (Galen Gering) was a major plot point.

Westmore portrayed Sheridan from July 1999 to August 2008, when the show was cancelled.

Westmore admits she wasn’t a fan of the show’s ending nearly 13 years after it aired.

For nine years, viewers were entertained by Westmore and her Passionsco co-stars.

Despite its popularity, the supernatural soap opera was cancelled due to low ratings and a switch to DirectTV.

Many of Harmony’s couples were reunited in the finale, with the exception of one.

Fans and Westmore were both disappointed when Sheridan and Luis, a fan favorite couple, did not end up together in the finale.

The actor talked about the finale in a February 2021 interview with Soaps.com.

“To be honest with you, the show ended so strangely for Sheridan and Luis in particular,” Westmore explained.

When it came to Passions super-couples, Sheridan and Luis were at the top of the list.

Alistair Crane (John Reilly), her father, was opposed to them dating and plotted to keep them apart.

Luis’ ex-girlfriend Beth Wallace (Kelli McCarty), in addition to Alistair, was a source of contention.

Beth kidnapped Sheridan’s son Marty and claimed him as her own, which was one of the most prominent plotlines.

Sheridan marries Luis’ brother, Antonio Lopez-Fitzgerald (Christopher Douglas), but they stay in touch.

Sheridan and Luis reunite after Antonio is presumed dead after a plane crash.

When Beth and Marty are killed in a train accident, the couple splits up.

Sheridan holds Luis responsible for Marty’s death, accusing him of failing to believe her when she claimed Beth was her kidnapper.

When Sheridan’s niece Fancy Crane (Emily Harper) starts dating Luis, she transforms from a heroine to a villain.

Sheridan eventually accepts that Luis loves Fancy after her attempts to break up the couple fail.

Luis and Fancy marry in the series finale, and Sheridan reunites with Antonio and Marty, who has risen from the dead.

Westmore’s cosmetics company, Westmore Beauty, is keeping her busy these days.

She does, however, act and appears on the digital drama series The Bay on a regular basis.

Westmore is open to doing more soap operas and says she would…

