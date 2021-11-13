Meadow Walker feels “blessed and grateful” after saying goodbye to a tumor.

Meadow Walker is “blessed and grateful” after saying her goodbyes to a tumor.

Meadow Walker is grateful for everything she has.

On November 4th,

11, the newlywed 23-year-old revealed on Instagram that she had previously had a health scare due to a tumor.

She is, however, feeling much better these days.

She captioned a photo taken in an undisclosed hospital, “2 years ago today.”

“I’ve traveled a long way.”

Tumor, bye-bye

Good luck!

Meadow received a lot of support from friends and followers, including Fast, while more details about her health situation were not immediately available.

Meadow wrote on Instagram Stories, “Sending my unconditional love 2 everyone in the world,” after receiving so many encouraging and positive messages.

Meadow, who was 15 years old when her father, Paul Walker, died in a 2013 car accident, recently married her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in a private beachside ceremony.

In October of this year

The model, 22, announced her new relationship status on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white video of her wedding with the words “We’re married.”

Vin had walked her down the aisle, according to an E! News source.

Quickly

Meadow has continued to support a variety of causes in recent years to honor her father’s legacy.

Meadow is a global ambassador for Everyone’s Invited, a place for sexual-violence survivors to share their stories, in addition to serving as president and founder of the Paul Walker Foundation.

In terms of the Fast,

Meadow was on set during filming of this year’s F9, Jordana previously revealed, and he assisted the cast in ensuring “his legacy can be incorporated.”

Jordana said on SiriusXM back in June, “I think [Ludacris] put it beautifully when he said Paul’s presence is always, always with us and we always want to honor his legacy.”