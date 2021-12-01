Meadow Walker pays a touching tribute to her father, Paul Walker, on the 8th anniversary of his death.

Meadow Walker Pays a Sweet Tribut to Her Father Paul Walker on the 8th Anniversary of His Death

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, is honoring his memory eight years after his death.

Meadow, a 23-year-old model, paid tribute to her father on social media on Tuesday, the eighth anniversary of his tragic death. Meadow shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and her father on Instagram.

In November, the Fast and Furious franchise’s star died.

Meadow died at the age of 40, just weeks after turning 15, in a single-car crash with his friend, driver Roger Rodas.

Meadow captioned the adorable throwback photo with a few sweet words, writing, “I love and miss you endlessly.”

And you, my best friend,” Fast and Furious star Ludacris added a prayer emoji to the post, while Jordana Brewster added a heart emoji.

Meadow then went on to announce a partnership between the Paul Walker Foundation, Giving Tuesday, and Toys for Tots in a second post.

Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) retweeted one of her own posts.

“We hope you’ll join us in Doing Good to honor my father’s legacy.”

Profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will be donated to [Toys for Tots] today,” she said.

“Our Foundation Family is a critical part of our [Do Good] mission.

,

Your contribution enables us to spread goodwill where it is most needed, transforming lives while also caring for the environment.

Making a positive difference is at the heart of everything we do, from building schools to advocating for ocean conservation to our annual scholarship.

We adore and respect you.”

Meadow was far from the only one who remembered her father on the anniversary of his untimely death.

Brewster and Tyrese Gibson both paid tribute to their own lives, and Walker’s close friend and Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel also paid tribute.

“It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect on the brotherhood we were blessed to have,” the actor wrote in a social media post.

Diesel has played a significant role in Walker’s life in the years since his death, with the two frequently appearing together in social media posts.

Diesel’s most important role came earlier this year, when he…

