Meadow Walker Pays Tribut to Her Father Paul on the 8th Anniversary of His Death

Meadow Walker Pays Tribut to Her Father Paul on the Eighth Anniversary of His Death

Meadow Walker paid tribute to her late father, Paul Walker, on his eight-year death anniversary.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of him as a child holding her in his arms and wrapping her arms around his neck, smiling for the camera.

“I love and miss you endlessly,” she wrote in the caption.

Today, and every day, I honor your life and love.

“And you, my best friend,” Jordana Brewster of Fast and Furious added, with a heart emoji, followed by a prayer emoji from Ludacris.

Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) shared this.

Meadow encouraged those who wanted to honor her father by donating to the Paul Walker Foundation to help raise money for Toys for Tots in a follow-up post.

“To honor my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good,” she wrote in the caption.

Profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will be donated to (hashtag)ToysForTots today!

Vin Diesel, meanwhile, took some time to pay tribute to his late co-star.

Meadow in her wedding gown, with Diesel’s daughter as the maid of honor, was the subject of a lengthy caption on Diesel’s Instagram account.

While filming scenes for the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Walker noticed something wasn’t quite right, according to Diesel.

According to Diesel, after filming the scene, Walker entered Diesel’s trailer and inquired about his thoughts.

Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) shared a tweet.

“I told you I was pregnant and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital,” Diesel explained.

“I’ll never forget what you said… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside the delivery room, but that’s not true.”

It will be the best day of your life if you go in there and actually cut the umbilical cord.”

“It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t think about the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you already know that,” Diesel continued.

Life’s tragedies are always followed by life’s blessings if you just keep your eyes open.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Meadow Walker Pays Tribut to Her Father Paul on the Eighth Anniversary of His Death

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Meadow Walker Remembers Dad Paul on 8-Year Anniversary of His Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)