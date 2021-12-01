Meadow Walker’s Sweetest Tributes to Paul Walker, Meadow Walker’s Late Father, Since His Death in 2013

Meadow Walker’s Sweetest Tributes to Paul Walker, Paul Walker’s Late Father, Since His Death in 2013

Although he is no longer with us, he is not forgotten.

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, has made it a point to honor his memory since his death in 2013.

Meadow was 15 years old when her father, a 40-year-old man, was killed in a car accident.

In the years since, she has continued to use social media to honor the Fast and Furious star’s legacy, reminding fans that he was more than just a Hollywood star: he was also a fantastic father.

She admitted on Instagram in May 2020 that reminiscing about the California native was her “happy place” — but that she wished he was still with her.

“Miss you so so much,” she wrote on Instagram after sharing a throwback photo with her father five months later.

“I will always be your best friend.”

With his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, Paul gave birth to his only child in November 1998.

Meadow was only a toddler when The Fast and the Furious first aired in June 2001, but the bonds he formed with his co-stars have lasted for years.

Meadow wrote in June 2021, in honor of the movie franchise’s 20th anniversary, “I was two years old when the journey began.”

“It’s a blessing to be surrounded by my Fast family.”

Meadow’s godfather, Paul’s co-star Vin Diesel, has raised her as if she were one of his own children.

Meadow is the first person to wish him a happy Father’s Day each year, according to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

(The Pacifier star has three children with Paloma Jiménez: Hania, Vincent, and Pauline.)

In June 2021, he told Extra, “To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things.”

“There are times when I see her playing with [my daughter]Pauline and it just hits me like a ton of bricks, because I can only imagine what my brother [Paul] sees.”

At her October 2021 wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan, Diesel walked his goddaughter down the aisle instead of her father.

“Meadow considers Vin and his children to be family, and she will talk to them on bad days, and she has their backs as well,” a source told Us Weekly four months ago.

Meadow pays tribute to the late Joy Ride actor in a variety of ways, including social media.

She made her debut in 2015.

