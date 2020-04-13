Meal Makeover: Jessica Alba and Emmy Rossum’s Nutritionist Reveals How to Get the Most From Your Kitchen

In the age of social distancing, cooking can feel a wee bit like an episode of Chopped: Amateur Hour. What exactly can I make with half a bag of pretzels, a questionable red pepper and the last carton of eggs I managed to snag off the shelf?

But nutritionist Kelly LeVeque—the woman Jessica Alba, Emmy Rossum and Jennifer Garner rely on to keep them eating healthy—swears there is no need for the kitchen scaries, nor do you have to resort to simply binge eating comfort carbs. (Though, trust us: no judgment here on that front.)

By cooking in bulk, stocking up your freezer and keeping an eye on produce juuuust before it goes bad, you can make the most of every last morsel in your pantry and fridge. “Now more than ever we need to lean into zero waste policy to avoid frivolous trips to the store in contact with others,” says the best-selling author of Body Love. “I’m throwing my celery and carrot tops into my smoothies and I’m freezing produce before it goes bad to use it in smoothies and soups.”

She tosses the rest of her secrets our way.

Take Your Vitamins:

Vitamin C, found in spinach, broccoli, strawberries and raspberries, is a given, says LeVeque as it’s “a potent antioxidant that contributes to immune defense by supporting immune cells to fight viruses and bacteria.” It’s water soluble and your body can’t absorb a ton of it at a time, so she recommends taking a multi-vitamin and then being sure to eat leafy greens and citrus throughout the day. Throw in a vitamin D tablet as well, since you’re not getting outside as much, and increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids (in seafood, particularly wild salmon) “to help decrease inflammation during such a stressful time,” advises the pro.

Shop Smart:

While you’re at it, try piling your cart with protein and non-starchy vegetables. LeVeque and her family have stocked their freezer with cauliflower rice, broccoli and leafy greens like spinach and kale for soups, stews and grain bowls, plus frozen berries to make smoothies. On their shelves: nut butters, chia seeds, flax and collagen protein.

Make the Most of the Leftovers:

There’s gold in the grocery store dregs that others leave behind. LeVeque snapped up the dried beans, quinoa and lentils making large batches to freeze in 2-ounce servings—the perfect protein base for any meal. She also cooked up a whole chicken, reserving the bones to make her own bone broth. Hello, soups!

Go Big When You Get Home:

Each time she whips up dinner, LeVeque is sure to make enough for a night or two of leftovers, sticking to staples such as chicken curry, chili and her cowboy skillet, with ground beef, cauliflower rice and veggies. If she spies produce going bad, such as bananas, zucchini or carrots, she salvages it: “I’ve been baking those into grain-free muffins and egg cups.” Anything else can be frozen for later use in soups and smoothies.

Steal a Little Inspiration:

Thankfully, the mom of one has a bunch to spare with recipes both in her books—Body Love and Body Love Every Day—and on her site. Among her clients’ favorites: pho’meal, a hot grain-free cereal, her “spa” cookies and cream smoothie, spicy shrimp tacos and almond Pad Thai. And, of course, there are smoothies. Packed with the perfect blend of fiber, fat, protein and greens, they’re the basis of her Fab Four eating plan. Try these options below, just toss everything in a blender, mix and enjoy!

Citrus Strength

20 grams Vital Proteins vanilla collagen

Unsweetened almond milk

2 tbsp chia

1/4 avocado

2 handfuls of spinach

1/2 lemon

1/4 orange

1 tsp fresh grated ginger

Raspberry & Cream

20 grams Vital Proteins vanilla collagen

Unsweetened coconut milk

2 tbsp coconut yogurt

2 tbsp flax

Handful of spinach

1/4 cup frozen raspberries