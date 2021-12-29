‘Mean’ mother is chastised for ‘depriving children’ by taking down the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve, leaving her with a spotless home.

‘Mean’ mother chastised for ‘depriving children’ by taking down the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve, leaving her with a spotless home.

If you put up your decorations before December, you’ll be labeled “over the top,” and if you take them down too soon, you’ll be labeled a “Scrooge.”

Sonia Parker, a TikToker, is one person who knows a little about this.

The mother revealed earlier this week how she takes down her Christmas tree on December 25th evening.

“What kind of mother puts their Christmas tree down on Christmas night when the kids go to bed…” Sonia joked in a viral video that has garnered over 640k views.

The mother then looked around her living room, which had been thoroughly cleaned of all traces of the holiday season.

Sonia’s video, unsurprisingly, sparked heated debate in the comments section, with people calling her “mean” and accusing her of “depriving” her children.

One screamed, “That’s so wrong!”

“Look at these poor kids.”

“There’s no way,” said another.

“What’s the point of putting it up?”

“Awww, that’s cruel,” said a third.

Don’t deprive your kids just because you don’t like them.”

A fourth responded, “This is wrong on so many levels.”

Others, on the other hand, could understand why the mother would want to put Christmas behind her and focus on the New Year.

“These comments…,” one person wrote in support of Sonia.

“Make it normal for us to take down Christmas trees whenever we want! Some people rely on normalcy; a little understanding goes a long way.”

Twelfth Night is a festival that commemorates the end of Christmas and the arrival of The Epiphany, a Christian feast day commemorated on January 6.

The date is the fifth day of the new year for the Church of England, with December 25th being the first day of Christmas.

Other Christian organizations believe that January 6 is the correct date because it is the 12th day after Christmas.

It gets its name from the fact that it marks the end of the 12 Days of Christmas, the period during which Christians traditionally commemorate the birth of Jesus.

The majority of people keep the same date for removing their trees: January 5.

The reason for this is that Twelfth Night, or the twelfth day after Christmas, marks the end of the holiday season.

Keeping decorations up after this date is considered bad luck, but you can take them down earlier if you prefer.

“That doesn’t make her a bad mother or person,” another countered.

“She is free to do as she pleases….

