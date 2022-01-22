Meat Loaf, a rock legend, proudly flaunted his ‘unhip’ status.

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar, proudly flaunted his ‘unhip’ status.

Meat Loaf was possibly the most theatrical, bombastic, larger-than-life, and ridiculous act to ever reach pop’s dizzying heights.

He wore his unhip status as a badge of honor throughout his career, defying the prevailing trends with frilly shirts and attention-getting antics set in some mock-Gothic nightmare.

Despite the fact that he was a one-trick pony, Bat Out Of Hell, Volumes I, II, and III, remain the definitive rock testaments that stick to a winning formula.

(When he strayed, the results were patchy at best.)

The first was released in 1977 during the height of punk, the second in 1993 during the height of Britpop, and the third in 2006 during the height of Arctic Monkeys’ dancefloor appeal.

We sang along, drove a little faster, and bought millions of records when that unrivaled holler soared heavenwards from the depths of hell… no matter what era.

His macho performances may seem outdated and sexist in today’s hyper-sensitive social media world, but the women who populated his songs like Dead Ringer (Cher) and Paradise By The Dashboard Light (Ellen Foley) were fierce and strong, more than a match for Meat Loaf.

People continue to speculate whether “that” refers to a sex act in his only UK No1 song, I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That, but the singer has always maintained the less salacious answer lies within the verses.

The mercurial Jim Steinman was initially tasked with writing the outrageous songs, which sounded like a turbo-charged cross between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alice Cooper.

There was also a clear nod to Bruce Springsteen, who had released the ultimate road trip song Born To Run in 1975.

If Bruce romanticized the idea of escaping a mundane existence, Bat Out Of Hell was far darker, with a beast of a motorcycle at full throttle as the vehicle of choice.

“And the last thing I see is my heart still beatingBreaking out of my body and flying away,” the gory lyrics say.

Why not add the sound of a revving bike to the kitchen sink?

Who cares if the Shangri-Las were first with Leader Of The Pack?

Todd Rundgren, the legendary producer who sprinkled his magic dust on the first Bat Out Of Hell album, was instrumental.

