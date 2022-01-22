Meat Loaf has died, according to reports, after ‘catching Covid’ at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf, the legendary singer, died at the age of 74, allegedly from catching Covid.

Marvin Lee Aday, a Texas native, rose to prominence thanks to his powerful, versatile voice and had a six-decade career.

According to TMZ, after becoming seriously ill with Covid, the singer canceled a business dinner earlier this week.

Meat Loaf’s vaccination status is unknown.

The Bat Out Of Hell trilogy was among the star’s most popular musical offerings, selling millions of albums worldwide.

In 2016, he received the Q Awards’ Hero Award, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and urged people to “bring love back into this world.”

In a heartbreaking tribute on the star’s official Facebook page, it was revealed that he died on Thursday night, surrounded by his wife Deborah Gillespie.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” reads the statement.

“Throughout the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him.

“His illustrious career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.

Bat Out of Hell is still one of the best-selling albums ever.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your consideration of our need for privacy at this time.”

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

Since collapsing onstage in June 2016, the rock legend has been plagued by health issues and rumors that he was dying, and he has appeared in a number of interviews with slurred speech, with even Katie Price telling him she thought he had died.

He had no choice but to deny his death.

He had back surgery nearly two months prior to remove a cyst on his back, and he explained everything.

“Hear me out: I’m not going to die.”

I’ll be completely fine after three months of therapy.

I’m over it.

“From now on, I’m not going to talk about it,” he declared.

“I’m also not going to respond to anyone else who asks me the question.”



