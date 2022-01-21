Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, with his wife Deborah by his side. The cause of death for the Bat Out of Hell singer is unknown.

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. The cause of death for the Bat Out of Hell singer is unknown as he passes away with his wife Deborah by his side.

Meat Loaf, a legendary rock singer, died tragically at the age of 74.

After shooting to fame with his powerful, wide-ranging voice, Meat Loaf had a stellar career spanning six decades.

The rock legend was one of the most well-known musicians of all time, having sold millions of albums worldwide.

His most popular release was the Bat Out Of Hell album trilogy, which was known for its operatic rock style and the hit single of the same name.

The reason for Meat Loaf’s death is unknown.

In light of the news, Pete, 75, appeared on Good Morning Britain today and reminisced about his time with the Bat Out Of Hell hitmaker.

Pete told Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway that he once flew to New York with Meat Loaf and had a “cold trunk of beefburgers” in his luggage.

“What that boy could eat, I tell you, he could eat,” he added.

Apart from Pete’s tribute, broadcaster Piers Morgan paid tribute to Meat Loaf on Twitter this morning, writing: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74.”

“One of rock music’s all-time great figures, whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the best-selling albums of all time.”

“A brilliant, flamboyant, funny, outrageous, and rebellious chameleon.”

“It’s bad news.”

The photos were taken in March 2021 and show the 74-year-old performing with country artist John Rich at Redneck Riviera in Nashville.

While launching a whiskey brand in Nashville, Tennessee, he appeared to be larger than life.

The singing legend passed away with his wife Deborah by his side, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Despite his incredible career, Meat Loaf revealed in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone that he “never wanted to be a rock and roll star” and instead wanted to play professional football.

His nickname, ‘Meat Loaf,’ is thought to have come from his time as a football player when he was younger.

He allegedly stepped on his sports coach’s foot when he was 13, prompting the coach to yell, “Get off my foot, you hunk of meat loaf!”

He went on to have a successful singing career, with Bat Out of Hell still ranking among the top ten best-selling albums of all time, with an estimated 200,000 copies sold every year.

The star earned a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for I’d Do Anything for Love, as well as Brit Awards for best-selling album and single in 1994.

When he was younger, the rocker admitted to being humiliated…

