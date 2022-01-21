Meat Loaf, the singer and actor from “Bat Out of Hell” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” has died at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf is no longer alive.

Marvin Lee Aday, the legendary rocker and actor, died at the age of 74.

Early Friday morning, Meat Loaf’s manager Michael Greene confirmed the news, and Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page issued a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight, surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends,” reads the statement.

“During his incredible six-decade career, he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are deeply grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspirational artist and beautiful man,” the statement continued.

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time.

Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

Bat Out of Hell was one of Meat Loaf’s best-selling albums.

His best-known song is “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which was his only Billboard 100 chart-topping single and earned him a GRAMMY in 1994.

Following Meat Loaf’s death, a number of celebrities paid tribute to the legendary performer on social media.

“Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'” Cher wrote.

I’m truly sorry for his family, friends, and supporters.

Is it just me, or are amazing people in the arts dying every day!?”

When we did “Dead Ringer,” we had so much fun with Meatloaf.

I sincerely apologize to his family, friends, and supporters.

Is it just me, or are incredible people in the arts dying every other day?

“A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever,” Adam Lambert captioned a photograph of the late rocker.

Thank you for being so thoughtful.

Your music will be remembered for a long time.

In the great beyond, I’m sure you’re performing concerts.

Respectfully, sir, I respectfully respectfully respectfully respectfully respectfully respectfully

“RIP (hashtag)MeatLoaf (hashtag)Meatloaf (hashtag)Meatloaf (hashtag)Meatloaf (hashtag)Meatlo

Forever and ever, a sweet-natured powerhouse rockstar.

You were so thoughtful.

Your music will be remembered forever.

I’m sure you’re performing in concerts in the afterlife.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Actor, Dead at 74

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP#Meatloafpic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022