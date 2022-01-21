Meat Loaf, the singer and rock legend known for the song “Bat Out of Hell,” has died at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was a legendary musician.

He was 74 years old when he died.

Michael Greene, Meat Loaf’s manager, confirmed the news early Friday morning on the artist’s official Facebook page.

The statement reads, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends.”

“During his incredible six-decade career, he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspirational artist and beautiful man,” the statement continues.

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time.

Don’t ever stop rocking!” he says, from his heart to yours.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The album Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

His best-known song is “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which was his only Billboard 100 chart-topping single and earned him a GRAMMY in 1994.

Meat Loaf, a septuagenarian, was born in September.

He was born on July 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas, and has appeared in a number of television shows and films, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne’s World.

Meat Loaf collapsed at a concert in Canada in 2016 and was taken to the hospital.

According to a spokesperson at the time, the cause was dehydration.

Meat Loaf announced on Facebook in November 2021 that he’d had four back surgeries and planned to return to the studio in 2022.

“The back surgeries were excruciatingly painful.

“I was still trying to do shows before the back surgeries, which is when some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and eventually stopping the tour in the UK,” he wrote at the time.

“Because of back pain, I couldn’t hit high notes.”

There isn’t even a smidgeon of discomfort in my back.

You’d be on your knees from the pain.”

Meat Loaf is survived by his wife Deborah Gillespie and his previous marriage’s daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday.

