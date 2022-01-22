Meat Loaf was ‘terrified’ of Covid, but said he’d rather die than be quarantined for months before ‘dying of virus.’

MEAT Loaf said he was “scared to death” of Covid, but that he would “rather die” than be put on lockdown, just months before he died of the virus.

The 74-year-old singer died on Thursday night after canceling a business dinner earlier this week due to Covid.

It’s unclear whether Meat Loaf was vaccinated, but he said about the virus just months before he died, “If I die, I die – I’m not going to be controlled.”

Meat Loaf, who suffers from asthma, called face masks a “nuisance” and said he was happy to “hug people in the middle of Covid” in the same interview, which was published in August last year after people around the world had endured months of draconian rules and lockdowns.

A reporter from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette questioned the rocker, “You’re not afraid (of Covid)?”

“Oh, you kidding me?” he exclaimed. “But I’m sorry, I understand stopping life for a short time, but they can’t continue to stop life because of politics.”

And they’re currently coming to a halt due to politics.

“And last night on CNN, it was revealed that the masks we’re all wearing are completely ineffective.

But I’ve been aware of this for the past six months.

They don’t take any action.

They don’t make it impossible for you to get Covid.

They’re just a pain in the neck that irritates your nose and prevents you from breathing.”

“We’re being controlled by everyone,” the interviewer said, and he replied, “Yeah, I know.”

However, I am not one of them.

I’m not going to be controlled if I die.”

According to TMZ, after becoming seriously ill with Covid, the singer canceled a business dinner for a new TV show he was supposed to be a part of earlier this week.

He had been outspoken on Covid, according to the outlet, and had rallied against vaccine mandates.

For the most up-to-date information on Meat Loaf’s passing, visit our live blog.

He wrote, “Listen and Learn,” alongside a video of Eric Clapton and Van Morrison’s anti-lockdown song, Stand and Deliver, in May.

“Hello everyone, nothing going on at all,” Meat Loaf wrote in an October 2020 post, describing Covid as “a drag.”

That’s inconvenient.

It’s a pain to work with Covid.

Things are open and flourishing in my neighborhood.

Lockdown has been imposed on the entertainment world’s major centers.

“WHY?” you might wonder.

However, he had urged his fans to “be caring and considerate” months before, warning that “everyone is at risk” from the virus.

It comes in the following formats:

“We all need to…,” he wrote in a March 2020 post.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.