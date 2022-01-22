Meat Loaf yelled like a wolf when I met him, but he was actually quite shy and despised showbiz parties.

Meat Loaf yelled like a wolf when I met him, but he was actually quite shy and detested showbiz parties.

MEAT Loaf was a colossal figure.

In his stage-stocking feet, he’s six feet tall.

But, he claimed, he was the family’s runt.

“Some of my family members stood seven feet tall and weighed 700 pounds,” the singer, who died yesterday at the age of 74, claimed.

“My father’s side of the family had a lot of big men.”

On my father’s side, I am the tiniest of all the men.”

I met him once, and he was absolutely correct.

He was holding court in his dressing room backstage at a London awards show in the 1990s.

He was crammed into a gleaming evening suit clearly designed for a much smaller man, and he looked ridiculous.

Despite this, he maintained a cool demeanor.

He was Meat Loaf after all.

“Hello,” he said, a big showbiz grin on his face.

“I’m Meat,” he said, as if he’d been saying it his entire life.

In a sense, he had.

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday, but he had been known as Meat Loaf since he was a child.

For a variety of reasons that aren’t immediately apparent.

In 2016, he revealed his origins to Oprah Winfrey.

“I was four days old when I got it.”

Because I was born bright red, I didn’t get the Loaf part, only the Meat.

“The doctor recommended that they keep me in the hospital for a few days, and my father commented, ‘He looks like nine-and-a-half pounds of ground chuck (meat).’

“I’d like you to write Meat’s name on the front of that plastic crib.”

When he was in high school, he got the second half of his name.

“When I stepped on a football coach’s foot, he screamed, ‘Get off my foot, you hunk of meat loaf!’

He was known as Meat Loaf when I first met him.

He tilted his head back and yelled like a wolf as soon as he stopped shaking my hand backstage at the awards ceremony, almost as if he was barking at the moon.

He could have been singing along to the band’s noise on stage — I believe it was Coldplay — or he could have simply been doing what Meat Loaf did better than most people: sing very loudly and in a way that few others could.

I’d been a fan of his music since I first heard it in 1977, when his debut album Bat Out Of Hell was released.

Jim Steinman, a songwriter, had written it for him.

It wasn’t cool in the least — at the time, you could only like punk or…

