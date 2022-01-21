Meat Loaf’s real name was Meat Loaf.

Meat Loaf, the lead singer of Bat Out Of Hell, died at the age of 74, surrounded by his family.

His agent confirmed his death, saying they were “broken hearted.”

But, more importantly, what was his real name? Here’s what we know.

Marvin Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, was born on September 27, 1947.

In 1984, he officially changed his name to Michael Lee Aday.

He actually had “Meat Loaf” on his passport during the Bat Out Of Hell tour.

Due to his muddled name, he was held in immigration for six hours at one point.

The Bat Out Of Hell trilogy was among the star’s most popular musical offerings, selling millions of albums around the world.

In 2016, he received the Hero Award at the Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and urged people to “bring love back into this world.”

Since collapsing on stage in June 2016, the rock legend has been plagued by health issues and rumors that he was dying, and has appeared in a number of interviews with slurred speech, with Katie Price even telling him she thought he had died.

Deborah Gillespie, Meat Loaf’s wife, died alongside him.

The couple divided their time between Los Angeles and Texas, where the rock star was born.

The reason for his death is unknown at the time of publication.

The rocker claimed that when he was younger, he was humiliated by a jeans commercial that mocked people who couldn’t fit into their jeans, which contributed to his serious body-image issues.

“My real name is Marvin, and Levi’s had a commercial on the radio that said, ‘Poor fat Marvin can’t wear Levi’s,'” he told Blender magazine.

“And I was chubby.”

It was so close to destroying me.

It hasn’t left my mind.

“I would own that company if we had lawyers when I was a kid…I’ve always been the poor fat Marvin who couldn’t wear Levi’s.”

“On South Park, I came the closest to being skinny.”

They could only use me if they drew me skinny, I told them.

That’s right!

He claimed that no one called him Marvin after the advertisement, so he legally changed his name to Michael.

Aday’s father asked a nurse to write “Meat” on his nametag because he looked like “nine-and-a-half pounds of ground chuck” when he was born, and the singer slept in a plastic crib.

His childhood nickname was “Meat.”

Aday founded his first band in Los Angeles…

