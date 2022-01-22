Meat Loaf’s tragic final Facebook post as the Bat Out Of Hell star was set for a comeback with a new TV show said, “I’m back.”

MEAT Loaf, who died last night at the age of 74, sent a message to fans about his upcoming return on a new TV show.

The rock legend was about to begin filming a dating show called I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), which was set to premiere on ITV.

This month, he was also planning to return to the studio to record tracks for a new EP.

While still recovering from his latest painful back surgery, he wrote excitedly about his non-stop schedule in his last Facebook post on November 29.

New appearances on Cameo, an app where fans can purchase personalized videos from celebrities, were among the highlights.

“YES KIDS… IT’S TRUE…,” Meat Loaf said.

I’ll be on Cameo for the entire month of December and until January 3rd.

“On the 5th, we will begin recording.”

We’re hoping for a March premiere for the TV show.

“God Bless You, Be Well, and Above All, Stay Safe.”

“Meat,” he says.

It was accompanied by a moody photo of him in a recording studio, wearing a leather jacket.

The star had previously stated that his four back operations had left him in excruciating pain and that he was unable to walk.

He was “so excited” to begin recording new songs, which he said would be released alongside live recordings from his archive.

“Our TV show is on the air,” Meat continued.

It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before, I promise!

“It’ll be fantastic.”

If you enjoy great singing, challenging games, and a little ‘Fear Factor,’ then this is the album for you.

It’ll be fantastic!!”

Meat Loaf served as executive producer and host of the dating show I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), which was broadcast on ABC in the United States and ITV in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Participants will “compete in a variety of comedic physical games designed to reveal how well they can work together – all set to a soundtrack of classic hits performed live in the studio,” according to the producers.

He told Ultimate Classic Rock in October that he was considering going on tour this year or next year.

“I’m not done yet,” he said.

“I keep leaving messages for the agent, saying, ‘Let’s do five weeks, 16 shows in America, take a break, then do 16 shows in Europe, take a break, then do another 16 somewhere else.'”

