Medhat Shalaby’s daughter dancing Tamer Hosny songs during her wedding … video

Nahla, the daughter of sports commentator Medhat Shalaby and artist Sherine Wagdy, along with her groom Omar Hosni, entered a dance link to the songs of Tamer Hosni during their wedding ceremony, which was held yesterday, Friday, and extended until the early hours of Saturday morning, in the presence of a constellation of stars Art, sports and media.

Hosni, through his account on Instagram, published screenshots of the wedding ceremony, and the bride appeared dancing on the songs he chanted at the ceremony, and next to her the groom and a large number of the bride’s family, including “every time” and “finally” and other songs.

The singer Sherine Wagdy and her husband, the media man Ihab Talaat, celebrated the wedding of her daughter Nahla Medhat Shalaby to Omar Hosni at a grand ceremony held in a Greater Cairo hotel, in the presence of a large crowd of public figures.

The wedding ceremony was attended by journalist writer Khaled Salah, the editor of the seventh day, his media wife Sherihan Abu Al Hassan, Counselor Tariq Abu Hashima, his wife Yusra al-Fassi, deputy Ayman Abu Al-Ela, his media wife Asma Mustafa, Ahmed Masoud and his wife, Yamani Tolan, and businessmen Salah Diab and publisher Ibrahim Al-Muallem, Dr. Walid Mostafa, Alaa El-Kahky, media professionals, Moufid Fawzy, Mahmoud Saad, Wael El-Ibrashy and Amr El-Leithy, Jamal Salah, president of PODAnd Captain Magdy Abdel Ghany.

It is noteworthy that Tamer Hosni performed a recent concert in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of the international star “Akon – akon“The ceremony was attended by tens of thousands of Saudi audiences and foreigners residing in the city of Jeddah, and the star of the generation presented a large group of his most famous songs, including” Sweet Place “, as the audience asked him several times, especially after the great success achieved by the song with the movie” Filos “, which is currently shown in Cinemas, several weeks ago.

In another context, Tamer Hosni is preparing to revive a concert in Cairo, in Al-Manara Center Square in New Cairo on Friday, March 6, and the ceremony will bear the name “We Protect Our Heritage” and his income returns to one of the charitable societies to support and support entry to Egypt Heritage Committee of UNESCO World.