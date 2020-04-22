Media crisis in Switzerland: forest dieback in democracy

Dhe volumes are shrinking, but self-confidence is back: the mood of the Swiss media fluctuates between panicked fears of existence and the new trust that the public has in them. The number of subscriptions and hits increases, advertising revenue collapses – by fifty, eighty or even more percent. The financial situation is dramatic. But the newspapers – “we are”, the journalists – have never been as necessary as they are today, writes the editor-in-chief of “Le Temps”, Stéphane Benoit-Godet. Of course in the editorial.

Without giving any numbers, the leading quality newspaper from the publishing house Ringier Axel Springer Switzerland in western Switzerland points out how much the production costs are increasing due to Corona. “Le Temps” portrays a damaged press landscape. “We are wondering who will survive the crisis,” a spokesman for the Journalists’ Association is quoted as saying. The worst is the small local newspapers. The “Journal de Morges” on Lake Geneva has lost 95 percent of its advertisements. However, according to his publisher Cédric Jotterand, new subscriptions are being drawn almost every hour. The editors work eighteen hours a day – part-time: the unemployment insurance covers part of the salaries.

For Benoit-Godet, newspapers that have been described in Switzerland as the “spellbound forest of democracy” are the spearhead in the fight against “the two new totalitarianisms on which we are dependent”. He means the “surveillance capitalism” of the American technology giants and the “subcontractor capitalism of the Chinese who are the only ones able to produce protective masks”. In the dilemma between the corporations “who make their money with fake news” and the “dictatorship”, “Le Temps”, which was once close to the Geneva private banks, sees the only way out in government grants.

One does not want to specifically support individual economic sectors

The emergency calls are by no means unheard. The federal media minister Simonetta Sommaruga, a social democrat, put together a temporary aid program of 80 million Swiss francs. The daily and Sunday newspapers in particular would have benefited from him. However, the project was put down by the entire government with a bourgeois majority, which is currently making generous promises: They did not want to specifically support individual economic sectors. How useful it would have been is shown by the details that the “Wochenzeitung” (WoZ) subsequently revealed: For three months, the state would have borne the costs for mail delivery and participated in those for early delivery by messengers. The plan was to fund all media subscriptions to the Keystone-SDA news agency for six months.

“That would help us a lot,” said Peter Wanner to the “WoZ”. He is the publisher of AZ Medien (“Aargauer Zeitung”) and CH Media, a network with the local newspapers of the “NZZ”. He considers the government’s no to be “devastating”. Wanner fears a “total shakeout” that only three or four major publishers could survive.