Meek Mill and Milan Harris Welcome a Baby Boy on the Rapper’s Birthday

20 SHARES Share Tweet

UPDATE: Meek Mill and his newborn son share a birthday!

On Wednesday, the rapper announced the birth of his and Milan Harris‘ baby boy via Twitter. “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” he tweeted.

“I’m extremely lucky,” the 33-year-old added. “and blessed!”

Get more details on Harris’ pregnancy below.

______

Congratulations are in order!

Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris are expecting a baby.

While Harris has proudly showed off her growing baby bump on social media since seemingly announcing her pregnancy in December 2019, Meek recently confirmed he’s the father.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal the special news. However, the announcement didn’t happen under the happiest of circumstances. When Meek shared the baby news, he was in the middle of a heated discussion with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote in one of his final tweets to the Queen rapper. “Ima exit.”

Moments after posting his message, Meek deleted the Tweet.

Back in December, Harris shared the exciting news that she was going to be a momma. She uploaded a sweet Instagram video of her fashion show, and at the end of the runway when she rubbed her baby bump, it was a Beyoncé at the 2011 Video Music Awards move.

Harris was over-the-moon about her little nugget, too.

“Yesterday was so amazing. Being able to share my vision and my Journey over the past 7yrs and having my team execute it so perfectly brought me so much joy,” she said. “Those of you that know me know how I feel about @milanodirouge.”

She continued, “And knows how I always tie what I’m going through at the time with my fashion show (2016 show I shared the journey of opening the store, 2017 I announced my move to la, 2018 I took all the hate & backlash I received and turned it into a positive message about self hate in the black community) and this year was no different.”

The mom-to-be then explained why she wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret until her fashion show.

“For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do,” she shared. “The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump.”

“I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever,” the Philadelphia native continued. “We planned this show in 6 weeks and I have to say this was the hardest show we’ve planned to date but all in all I’m so happy with the turn out.”

Harris also took a moment to gush over her hardworking team for helping her make the show and pregnancy announcement a dream come true.

“Being surrounded by my family, friends, team members, customers and supporters meant so much to me and seeing y’all enjoy the show that we worked so hard on and your reaction to the poets, Ballerina’s, the video of my journey and the reveal of my pregnancy was priceless,” she expressed. “Thank you all.”

At the time, Harris didn’t make any mention of her rapper boyfriend.

And despite all of the drama surrounding the 32-year-old rapper, Harris made it clear that she’s keeping a positive attitude during her pregnancy.

“These days all I can think about is my sweet baby, lately I’ve mastered the art of remaining calm in lots of situations because I only want positive energy transferred to my little blessing,” she captioned her recent Instagram post.

Meek is already father to sons Rihmeek Williams and Murad Williams.

(This story was originally published on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1:31 p.m. PST)