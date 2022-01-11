Meet Hannah Wissmann, Jeremiah Duggar’s upcoming bride, a “Social Butterfly” with an unusual job.

Three months after the couple announced their courtship on Counting On, Hannah Wissmann accepted Jeremiah Duggar’s proposal.

The couple announced their engagement to their fans on January 6, saying they “can’t wait” to marry.

Here’s everything we know about the Duggars’ upcoming wedding to the “social butterfly” bride.

Duggar told his fans that he’d “never been so happy” and “never felt so blessed” when he officially courted Wissmann in October 2021.

The young couple shared photos of themselves posing by the water from outside their lovely brick home.

And they both agreed that getting to know each other was one of their most rewarding experiences.

“We’re excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future,” Jeremiah wrote.

He also used the hashtag (hashtag)mygirlfriend for the first time, which is a first for the Duggars.

Because they have courtships rather than traditional dating, the family avoids using the terms “girlfriend” and “boyfriend.”

Jeremiah Duggar announced on Instagram during the first week of January that he had proposed to Hannah Wissmann.

He announced his courtship a little more than three months ago.

Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You are the most amazing thing that has ever happened to me, and I am beyond thrilled to marry you.”

“I adore you!” says the narrator.

“YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!! Making memories with you is my favorite, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life making more,” Wissmann wrote on Instagram.

You’re the answer to my prayers, a dream come true, the love of my life, and my best friend.

I adore you, Jeremiah.

Wissmann comes from a large, conservative family that shares many of the same values as the Duggars.

Her father and mother are Loren and Gloria Wissmann.

Last year, Stephen Wissmann, one of Jana Duggar’s 12 siblings, was rumored to be courting her.

Hannah has 19 nieces and nephews as well as brothers and sisters-in-law.

Hannah is a 26-year-old “Nebraska girl,” according to her Instagram profile.

She sings lead and plays fiddle for the family band.

The professional music group performs at a variety of churches across the United States…

