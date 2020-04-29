Meet Hugh Dancy’s Caleb Garlin, the World’s Worst (Or Best?) Spy on The Good Fight

There’s a new spy in the midst at Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart—and he’s not exactly keeping his identity secret.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of The Good Fight‘s April 30 episode, “The Gang Gets a Call From HR,” Marissa (Sarah Steele) meets Caleb Garlin, played by new recurring guest star Hugh Dancy. Caleb’s an associate from STR Laurie, the new mega firm that acquired Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart. It’s not a typical introduction, unless you’re talking about The Good Fight.

“Hard at work?” Marissa asks him.

“This may look easy, but it’s not. You try peeling a rutabaga,” Caleb tells her, never straying too long from his computer game.

With rutabaga games out of the way, Marissa gets down to business and calls him out for being there instead of “upstairs.”

“Why are you working here?” she asks him.

“They asked me to,” he tells her.

“Why did they ask you to?” she questions.

“I think to spy on you,” Caleb says.

“That’s not a great way to spy, to say you’re spying,” Marissa says.

“I know! I’m not very good at it,” Caleb admits.

In the episode, DNC head Frank Landau asks the firm to help with a plan to engage African-American voters and the discussions around the task turn personal for one of the partners. Meanwhile Diane (Christine Baranski) is determined to sue Rare Orchard and is shocked to learn all documents are missing, sending her down an unexpected rabbit hole. Davita Scarlett wrote the episode directed by Tess Malone.

The Good Fight drops new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access.