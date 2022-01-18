Meet Javi Elizonndro, Season 4’s Villain

Meet Javi Elizonndro, the Season 4 Villain on ‘Ozark.’

In Netflix’s Ozark, the Byrdes are finally grasping the concept of money laundering.

But, as one problem fades away, another emerges to take its place.

The upcoming season, which will premiere on Friday, January 25th, is set to be a huge success.

21, will introduce Javi Elizonndro, an “unpredictable” character who actor Alfonso Herrera says the Byrdes should be “very afraid” of.

Marty and Wendy Byrde traveled to Mexico with Helen Pierce for the christening of one of Omar Navarro’s children in the most recent season.

They had just stepped off the plane when Navarro shot and killed Helen, who had been plotting to force the couple out of the company.

Navarro embraced the two, who were in shock and covered in blood, and said he looked forward to working with them in a greater capacity.

It’s what they wanted, but it means they’ll have to deal with his entourage as well.

Javi appears to be among them.

He’s Navarro’s nephew, according to Entertainment Weekly, who “walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and plotting to take over his uncle’s cartel.”

“Javier represents a new era in business today,” said Herrera, who plays the character.

“He went to university and has a completely different understanding of business than his uncle; he doesn’t see his company as a family business; instead, he wants to build and consolidate something bigger and wider.”

“There are a lot of clues in the script that show he’s unpredictable,” he continued, “and that gives you a lot of different ways to play a scene.”

You never know how he’ll react, so the possibilities are endless.”

Javi appears to be a true wild card, someone who is as charming as he is dangerous.

The Byrdes had better keep a close eye on their surroundings.

Everyone but one character in ‘Ozark’ Season 4 is doomed, according to a theory.

Ozark Season 4 has a lot of unknowns.

However, as the final season, it is expected to be filled with major events.

“You’ll learn what they want their end game to be, and they’ll have to reckon with it a little bit,” showrunner Chris Mundy said of the season 4 plot to Deadline.

“There’s that great scene in the car between Laura [Linney] and Tom [Pelphrey], and there’s a line Miki Johnson wrote, when they’re in the megastore parking lot, and there’s a line Miki Johnson wrote, when…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.